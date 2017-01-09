Flooding predicted in wake of rising temperatures

In a matter of days, changing temperatures could transform the Logan City landscape from winter wasteland to flood zone.

A recent Cache County Sheriff’s Office press release cautioned residents to prepare for flooding throughout Cache Valley as a result of possible rain and snow melt following a predicted increase in temperature.

Temperatures are expected to rise from Saturday’s predicted high of 2 to a predicted high of nearly 40 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Combined with rain, the increase from sub-freezing temperatures to those well above the freezing point could cause piles of snow accumulated around the valley to melt — and then flood.

The sheriff’s office advised valley residents in flood-prone areas to make necessary preparations.

“In addition to possible flooding throughout the valley, Monday afternoon we could see a quick rise of water levels in the rivers. The cold swift water can be very dangerous. Please exercise caution and stay safe,” Sheriff Chad Jensen said in the press release.

Utah State University students took to Twitter expressing their opinions about the large amount of snow, negative temperatures and possible future flooding.

Brett Reynolds, a marketing major, tweeted a screenshot of Friday’s forecasted temperature of minus ten.

“You know the day sucks when the temperature high for the day is straight up 0,” Reynolds tweeted.

Others commented on the weather’s recent almost Biblical unpredictability.

“We done for man, Logan is going to cease to exist, this week is some plagues of Egypt mess, it was an honor serving with you all,” economics major Blake Lyman tweeted Friday.

Photo by Shanie Howard