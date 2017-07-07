Former Aggie standout Moore scores six in NBA debut

Former Utah State wing Jalen Moore made his professional basketball debut this afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Summer League action.

Though the Bucks suffered an 82-53 blowout loss, the game provided Moore, along with other Bucks rookies and prospective players, an opportunity to showcase their talents on the big stage.

After a slow start for the Aggie alum, Moore was able to leave his mark on the game in the fourth quarter when he knocked down a couple of three-point shots to close out the game. After not taking a shot through three-and-a-half quarters, he went 2-3 from beyond the arc in the last four minutes of play.

Logging a total of 16 minutes of playing time, Moore also added a defensive rebound to his stat line in the fourth quarter, and picked up two personal fouls in the game as well.

Moore agreed to play with the Milwaukee Bucks Summer League team just hours after going undrafted in the June NBA draft. His father, Jimmy Moore, announced on Twitter just moments prior to the game that he signed a two-year deal with the team today as well.

He will participate with the team through the 10-day Las Vegas Summer League, and will hope to earn an invitation to participate in the Bucks’ September training camp. All Summer League games are televised on ESPN networks or NBA TV.