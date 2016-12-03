Former USU football player convicted of felony charges

On Monday, 24-year-old former Utah State University tight end Christopher Copier pleaded guilty to second and third-degree felony charges of transfer or possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Copier also faced five other counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, but the plea he entered agreed to dismiss the charge, a Logan First District Court clerk said.

The clerk also said Copier is considered a “restricted person” in possession of a firearm because of his multiple felony charges.

Court documents state Copier possessed several drugs including ecstasy, adderall, mushrooms, xanax and marijuana.

The charges were originally filed in April, and Copier was suspended from the USU football team soon after.

According to a statement on the USU Aggies website, Utah State University has a “zero tolerance policy” regarding illicit drug usage by its members.

USU spokesman Tim Vitale was not immediately available to comment.

Copier’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30 in First District Court in Logan. Judge Kevin Allen will conduct the sentencing. Earl Xaiz, a criminal defense attorney from Salt Lake City, is representing Copier.

Copier is being held in the Cache County Jail until his sentencing.

If maximum penalties are invoked, Copier faces 15 years in prison for the drug charge and five years in prison for the firearm charge.

Before attending USU, Copier attended Snow College and Brigham Young University. He played football at both schools. He also served a religious mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hawaii, and returned in January of 2013.

