Former USU football player Torrey Green appears for initial hearing

Former Utah State University football player Torrey Green appeared for his initial hearing in the Cache County First District Court today at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Thomas L. Wilmore.

The judge and attorney decided to hold Green in jail on a “no bail” status in the Cache County Jail. The bail hearing is set for Dec. 13, where the judge will decide on the possibility of Green posting bail.

Cache County Attorney James Swink said he “feels Green is a threat to society and should not be released from custody.”

Green was arrested on five charges, but nine women initially made reports against him. Not all reports moved forward in the prosecution process.

The Cache County Attorney’s office initially received nine reports filed against Green. Five of the reports have been charged against him, two victims have chosen not to move forward with prosecution, one did not show sufficient evidence and one is still under investigation.

“We respect the rights of the two victims who chose not to move forward with the prosecuting process,” said James Swink, Cache County attorney.

Swink said “hundreds of hours have been spent investigating these cases and I’d like to express appreciation to victims’ services for their help in keeping the victims informed.”

Skye Lazaro, an attorney from Salt Lake City, is representing Green.

The case is still under active investigation.

Sufficient evidence has not been discovered for either side to argue the case yet, “which is why the bail hearing was set for December,” Lazaro said.

Lazaro said it is too soon to comment on Green’s defensive strategies.

“Both sides are still putting their cases together,” he said.

The state will provide witnesses at the bail hearing.

