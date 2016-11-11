From service member to USU student

I joined in United States Air Force in July 2006 and served honorably until October 2014 separating as a Staff Sergeant. I was born in Daegu, South Korea, adopted at one, and raised in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey. I am currently studying environmental engineering. I also work at the Aggie Recreation Center as a group fitness instructor.

I have served in many locations in my eight plus year Security Forces career. Some locations include, Portugal, Alaska, Guam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and South Korea. These experiences have provided me with tools that have allowed me to succeed at Utah State University. Being well traveled around the world has allowed me to make an easy transition from moving from New Jersey to Utah. I moved frequently within the Air Force. I love to travel and I plan to study abroad during my tenure here.

There are many resources here on campus that allow for my success. The staff within the Veteran Service Office are very friendly and helpful. They ensure all my needs are met. Also, the Student Support Office has been very helpful. They provide many resources and workshops and have also empowered me to succeed. Lastly, the Aggie Recreation Center has been a wonderful employer. Earlier this semester, they offered a workshop to become a group fitness instructor and it has been a wonderful experience so far. I have a passion for fitness and it’s wonderful to be able to share that with the students here on campus.

Utah State University has many non-curricular activities that allow for leadership opportunities, career development, and growth. I am involved with a lot of organizations and volunteer opportunities. These include Students for Society of Natural Resources, Aggie Sustainability Club, Navs, and National Residence Hall Honorary. The National Residence Hall Honorary have recognized my efforts and awarded me with the First-Time Student of the Month for the month of September, which has won at the regional level.

In closing, my experience at Utah State University has been very rewarding. I appreciate the resources that are offered and the easy transition for me. Thank you for allowing to share my experiences so far at Utah State University.

—Timothy Place is a 31-year-old veteran attending Utah State University.