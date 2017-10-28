GALLERY: The Howl

Balloons bounce throughout the crowd in the Fieldhouse during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Patrick Martinez, Colten Arave, Kameron Searle, Sarah Arave, Kenzie Evans, Justin Evans all decided to dress up as characters from the movie, Baywatch, for The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Confetti falls from above in the midst of the dance during the Howl in the Fieldhouse on Friday, October 27th. Kerry Sharp, a hypnotist, came back to USU to perform during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Zak K (NASA Commander), Bailee Facemyer (space), Matthew Jewell (captain) and Autumn Whittaker (autumn) wait in line for the body spray art during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Matthew Anderson and Hannah Kuehnle wait in line to get their photo taken during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Body Spray Art was one of the attractions during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Body spray paint was one of the attractions during the Howl in the TSC, the night of Saturday, October 27th. Dalton Augustus (left) and Mason Bainbridge (right) are just two of many partiers who decided to come to The Howl on Friday, October 27th. The Fieldhouse was full of Cache Valley residents and guests during The Howl on Friday, October 27th. Categories Gallery Previous Article Students receive second code blue alert for assault in two months There are no comments Add yours Cancel reply CommentNameEmailUrl
There are no commentsAdd yours