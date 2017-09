The Utah State University club baseball team has a new coach, new players and now the team has two wins under its belt after a home double-header against Idaho State on Saturday. The Aggies dominated the Bengals 15-3 in the early meeting and followed it up with a 4-2 win. The team will next play Weber State on the road next weekend. The next home game for USU will be Friday, Oct. 6 at Richard V. Hansen Ballpark in Smithfield.