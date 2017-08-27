GALLERY: USU soccer earns 1-1 draw against Cal State Fullerton

Sophomore defensive player Mealii Enos (27) helps senior goalkeeper Sara Cobb (00) against Cal State Fullerton's Johana Rosas (16). Utah State tied Cal State Fullerton in double overtime at home 1-1 on Sunday, August 27. (Matt Halton | Utah Statesman)
Sophomore forward Alecia Robinson (25) gains position of the ball while dribbling against Fullerton's Jazzmin Mancilla (25). Utah State tied Cal State Fullerton in double overtime at home 1-1 on Sunday, August 27. (Matt Halton | Utah Statesman)
Sophomore midfielder Kanyan Ward (13) defends against Fullerton's Haley Brown (11). Utah State tied Cal State Fullerton in double overtime at home 1-1 on Sunday, August 27. (Matt Halton | Utah Statesman)
Senior Goalkeeper Sara Cobb (00) blocks a kick on goal during overtime against the Titans. Utah State tied Cal State Fullerton in double overtime at home 1-1 on Sunday, August 27. (Matt Halton | Utah Statesman)
Aggie fans take to the shade during a home women's soccer match against the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Utah State tied Cal State Fullerton in double overtime at home 1-1 on Sunday, August 27. (Matt Halton | Utah Statesman)
#33 Ashley Cardozo kicks towards the goal after a foul against Cal State Fullerton. (Kyle Todecheene)
#41 Amber Marshall head buds in a goal for an Aggie score that ties the game at 1-1 after a foul kick from #33 Ashley Cardozo. (Kyle Todecheene)
#41 Amber Marshall and #33 Ashley Cardozo celebrate the tied score as they head to the team sideline. (Kyle Todecheene)
#25 Alecia Robinson fail to attempt a goal against the Cal State Fullerton. (Kyle Todecheene)
#00 Sara Cobb defends the goal against Cal State Fullerton on Saunday August 27. (Kyle Todecheene)
#33 Ashley Cardozo disappointed after a near goal against Cal State Fullerton as the score remains tied. (Kyle Todecheene)
Aggies try to defend Cal State player as she get close to the goal. (Kyle Todecheene)
#2 Wesley Hamblin defending the ball as a Cal State player tries to engage offensively. (Kyle Todecheene)
#33 Ashley Cardozo a freshman from Orem, Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
The Aggies gives high fives to the Aggie Crowd at the end of two overtimes and a score of 1-1 tie against the Cal State Fullerton. (Kyle Todecheene)
