GALLERY: Utah State cross country sweeps invitational

Utah State hosted the Sagebrush Invitational Saturday and dominated, sweeping the men’s and women’s team results and claiming the top finishers in each. Junior Alyssa Snyder earned the best time among the women with 17:39.35, while senior all-America runner Dillon Maggard paced the men with a time of 21:12.62.

The team will next compete in the BYU Autumn Classic in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 16. USU will host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 6 and the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Oct. 27.