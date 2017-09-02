GALLERY: Utah State cross country sweeps invitational

USU Men's Cross-Country team lines up on the start line. (Kyle Todecheene)
USU Men's Cross-Country team start of there 7k race. (Kyle Todecheene)
uSU Men's Cross-Country team start of there 7k race. (Kyle Todecheene)
Dillon Maggard of Utah State comes in on the finish in first place. (Kyle Todecheene)
James Withers of Utah State comes in to the finish line in second place. (Kyle Todecheene)
USU Women's Cross-Country team lines up on the start line. (Kyle Todecheene)
USU Women's Cross-Country team runs together in a group an in the lead of the group is Utah State's Junior Runner Alyssa Snyder. (Kyle Todecheene)
Alyssa Snyder (Jr) runs in for first place at the Sage Brush Invitational. (Kyle Todecheene)
Tavia Dutson (Jr) runs in for second place at the Sage Brush Invitational. (Kyle Todecheene)

Utah State hosted the Sagebrush Invitational Saturday and dominated, sweeping the men’s and women’s team results and claiming the top finishers in each. Junior Alyssa Snyder earned the best time among the women with 17:39.35, while senior all-America runner Dillon Maggard paced the men with a time of 21:12.62.

The team will next compete in the BYU Autumn Classic in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 16. USU will host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial on Friday, Oct. 6 and the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday, Oct. 27.

