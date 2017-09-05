GALLERY: Utah State volleyball wins two out of three in weekend tournament

The Aggies went 2-1 in the three-game tournament on Friday and Saturday in the Wayne Estes Center on the Utah State campus. USU defeated Pacific 3-2, lost to Montana State 3-1 and defeated UC Santa Barbara 3-0.

Senior outside Lauren Anderson recorded 52 kills in the three matches, including 22 in the first outing against Pacific. It’s the second time this season she has recorded more than 20 in a match.

Freshman setter Jaysa Funk recorded two double-doubles in the tournament with 46 assists and 15 digs in her first collegiate start against Pacific and tallying 30 assists and 10 digs in the win against UC Santa Barbara.

Junior libero Tasia Taylor recorded 21, 16 and 19 digs, respectively, extending her streak of double-digit digs to six games.

The Aggies will next play on Tuesday at home against the Wolverines of UVU.