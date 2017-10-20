Game preview: Utah State faces critical road test at UNLV

Saturday’s road tilt against a struggling UNLV team might be Utah State football’s biggest game of the year. Win, and the trajectory of the Aggies’ up-and-down season improves dramatically. Lose, and terms like “bowl eligibility” and “coaching continuity” likely go out the window.

Getting up off the mat after two brutal home losses begins with the signal-caller. Starting quarterback Kent Myers struggled to find even a morsel of offensive rhythm last week against Wyoming, overthrowing open receivers and misreading opportunities to pick up yardage on the ground. Myers’ ineffectiveness gave way to backup QB Jordan Love’s customary second quarter drive and then some, as the sophomore played through the second and third quarters before getting pulled three interceptions later.

Love’s initial drive infused OC David Yost’s offense with signs of life, but his youth and inexperience ultimately led to a game-tying Wyoming pick-six. Myers struggled to make his seniority and experience count, as he fell to 5-18 in his last 23 games against FBS opponents.

Their final stat lines read as follows:

Myers 11-20, 94 yards, 2 sacks taken, no touchdowns

Love 8-18, 3 INT, 109 yards, 1 sack taken, no touchdowns

Love is the more exciting option; Myers is the safest. On the road in Las Vegas in a must-win scenario, expect a steady dose of Myers early — but don’t be surprised if Love makes a second-quarter appearance.

No matter who lays claim on the starting job, they’ll enjoy some extra time to work in the pocket — the Rebels’ pass rush is tied for last in the Mountain West, generating just five sacks this season. UNLV’s inability to create pressure last weekend allowed Air Force to storm back from down 27-0, and should give a deeply flawed Aggie offense opportunities to thrive.

While the Rebels aren’t so much interested in a passing attack, their ground game is a legitimate threat. Second only to Air Force’s “all-option all the time” gameplan, UNLV’s running game has amassed 265 yards per game — due in no small part to redshirt freshman Armani Rogers. Rogers, a hybrid QB already drawing Cam Newton comparisons, currently ranks sixth in the MW with 460 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

Containing Rogers with disciplined run defense and solving the riddle under center are the key to beating the Rebels on their own turf — and keeping Aggie hopes for bowl season alive.