Get to know the new USU president, Noelle Cockett

Noelle Cockett, Utah State University’s new president, spent her freshman year at college doing the same thing many USU students are doing right now — struggling.

A gifted student raised on a cattle ranch in Montana, Cockett had planned to pursue veterinary school. However, during her freshman year at Montana State University she got bad grades.

This marked the first of many twists of fate that would bring her to USU.

“When I got to college, I was thinking, I wonder what I’m supposed to do with all my open time?” Cockett remembered.

Spoiler alert: it was studying. And that is actually the number one piece of advice she’d give to students and her past self — learn to study.

By her sophomore year, she had learned time management and the power of studying, but the damage had been done. It would be difficult to be accepted into a veterinary program with freshman year on her transcript. As she began to truly excel at school, a mentor suggested she apply for grad school and pursue a career as a college educator.

Cockett received a B.S. degree in Animal Science from Montana State University, then M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Animal Breeding and Genetics from Oregon State University. After five years as a research geneticist with the United States Department of Agriculture in Nebraska, Cockett wanted to return to the west.

She and her husband moved to Cache Valley and she joined USU in 1990 as an assistant professor.

“As time went on, there just wasn’t a better place for us to go,” Cockett said. “I loved what USU was: student engagement, focused on academics and helping people, with strong community support.”

Though this career wasn’t what she planned for as a college freshman, she’s found success and belonging at USU, which she is grateful for.

“This is the way my life turned out,” Cockett said. “I love what I do.”

Though Cockett loves serving students — most recently as provost — she said becoming president of the university hadn’t been one of her goals until recently.

“When President Albrecht announced his retirement, a lot of us went through various stages of grief,” Cockett said. “When I got to acceptance, people encouraged me to run. I loved working in the provost’s office, and I was in awe that people thought I could do it.”

From there, Cockett said, she was captivated by the idea.

“I began to consider what it would be like and what it would take to be president,” Cockett said. “I got so excited about the opportunity.”

Cockett hopes to continue the tradition of service to the community she contributed to while working with President Albrecht.

“Both President Albrecht and I have a deep appreciation for the fact that USU is Utah’s land-grant university,” Cockett said. “That means that we strive to deliver research, education and outreach to all corners of Utah. This ‘statewide mission’ is one of the things that distinguishes USU from the other Utah higher-education institutions.”

She also shares President Albrecht’s vision for academics at the core of USU, keeping the academic mission of USU “strong and vibrant.” However, there are a few key differences between her and past presidents. One, she said, is punctuality.

“While President Albrecht is always early for his meetings, I am generally late,” Cockett said, with a laugh. “I always try to squeeze in one more email, one more conversation, one more whatever…”

Though she loves talking to students, she is, in her own words, “actually a little shy,” especially when it comes to introducing herself to students.

“I am hesitant to start a conversation with students but I would love students to start a conversation with me,” Cockett said. “As I said, I really enjoy people and whatever makes them excited or passionate.”

This is why she hopes students will feel welcome to approach her with questions or suggestions, or even just to “shoot the breeze.”

Her son, Dylan Cockett, said he’s always looked up to his mom and students shouldn’t feel intimidated by her.

“Some people might say it’s kind of intimidating to approach my mom as the president,” he said. “But I promise, she doesn’t bite. She’s one of the nicest people in the world. Just a kind-hearted individual that wants to help people succeed. The most caring person in the world.”

One more thing students might have in common with her is that she wants them to enjoy being an Aggie.

“I have a great love and passion for Utah State University. I appreciate how much people give to make it a success,” Noelle said. “We have so many employees who care about students — wanting to make their experience and education at USU the very best it can be. That makes me want to do the same.”

