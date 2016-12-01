Hadley Burton: USUSA Administrative Assistant and Red Sox fan

When Hadley Burton was little, she wanted to be a dance teacher. But in 2004, something happened that changed her mind: the Red Sox won the World Series. When it happened, her dad called her mom crying with excitement and Burton realized that if baseball made her dad that happy, it was something she could love too.

Since then, Burton has been an avid baseball fan. With her dad, she took a baseball themed senior trip, including seeing Derek Jeter play in his final season with the Yankees. She’s been to six major baseball stadiums and has a goal to visit all of them in her lifetime.

Burton also loves the Swedish pop band ABBA, especially in the movie “Mama Mia.” She loves chocolate — in general, but especially ice cream (cookie fudge is her favorite Aggie Ice Cream flavor).

“I’m content with anything chocolate,” she said.

She tries to keep candy on her desk in the Utah State University Student Association office to welcome students, but her many visitors make it hard to keep around. Nonetheless, she said, students should always feel welcome to ask questions and stop by her office, which is a hub of information for all things student government.

“If anything wants to know anything about USUSA, I’m a good source,” Burton said.

As the USUSA Administrative Assistant, Burton takes minutes at all of the meetings of both the executive council and the academic senate. She also helps oversee the president’s cabinet with student body president Ashley Waddoups. In many ways, she said, she’s the right hand man, filling in at meetings, sending emails and helping with scheduling. She also helps with communication between the different parts of USUSA.

Through student government, Burton feels she has the opportunity to contribute to the university that has made a difference in her own life.

“I love Utah State,” Burton said. “I feel like the things I’ve learned here and the people I’ve met here have changed me for the better and completely altered my life. I’m forever indebted to Utah State.”

That’s why she loves being involved with USUSA, she said.

“I feel like I can help create that experience for other Aggies and for future Aggies,” Burton said. “It’s something that I find a lot of joy in.”

