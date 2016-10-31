Halloween Traditions

October, the month of many spooks, of fall weather chilliness and of lots of layers. It also brings many unique fall traditions for citizens of Logan and Aggies alike. Some of these traditions include the North Logan Pumpkin Walk, the festivities at American West Heritage Center, and the Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze.

The North Logan Pumpkin Walk is held every October, this year it was Oct 20-22, and 24-25. Citizens and different groups from all over Cache Valley are asked to help with the production every year, from growing the pumpkins, to making the scenery, and painting, carving and lighting each and every pumpkin along the path with candles.

Complete with painted photo opportunities with classic Disney characters, the North Logan Pumpkin Walk has something for everyone.The Cache Valley Transit District also helps out in a big way by taking passengers to and from Greenville Elementary and Elk Ridge Park — the beginning and end of their sojourn.

Hailey Beutler, a senior in Early Childhood Education, said the North Logan Pumpkin Walk and American West Heritage Center Corn Maze are always on her list every year. Her favorite part of Halloween is seeing all the little kids dressed up.

“I love the Pumpkin Walk because it’s cool to see what people can do with paint and pumpkins, while also being able to find all the hidden objects in each scene,” she said. “Plus, it’s free, which makes it nice.”

The American West Heritage Center is located at the edge of Cache Valley, at the edge of the Wellsville Mountains. Each Oct, the Heritage Center hosts on a Fall Festival, which captures the essence of the harvest season. Visitors to the Heritage Center can participate in a variety of activities including cider pressing, corn shelling and candle making. The Heritage Center also features a corn maze, hay rides, a Witches’ Walk and even a Haunted Hollow. This year, the festivities will continue until Oct 29.

Another tradition for many Aggies are the festivities held at Little Bear Bottoms, which include a corn maze, haunted river trail, spooky barn ride, straw fort and new this year, a scarecrow walk.

Katie Bresnahan, a graduate in the school of Veterinary Medicine, says that she loves the out-of-the-ordinary feeling that becomes normal during the Halloween season. She also loves the fun parties and being able to indulge in lots of candy as a socially acceptable activity.

“Little Bear Bottoms isn’t just a corn maze,” she said. “There are hay bales to jump from, hot chocolate, a movie area. When I go, I plan to spend the evening warming up by the fire, there is fun for little kids as well as adults. While the maze is a challenge, it is not impossible.”

Some students have mentioned that watching “Hocus Pocus” is always a given as well as listening to Halloween Music.

Fall in Logan,Utah brings many traditions for children as well as adults. Whether someone is five or thirty-five, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

