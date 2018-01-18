Hitting the slopes: what to know and where to go when it snows:

The winter sports season is here. It’s time to head to the lifts and shred some powder. As the license plate says, Utah has the “Greatest Snow on Earth” and there are many different ski resorts and places to rent equipment. So which should you choose? Here’s what you should know before you go.

Rentals

There are three main places you can rent gear in Logan. The first is The Sportsman located on Main Street. To rent a ski or snowboard package from them for costs $20 a day. Al’s Sporting Goods also rents out their skis and snowboards for $20 a day.

The best deal for thrifty students is to rent gear from Utah State University Outdoor Programs. Students can rent skis for $13 a day and snowboards for $15.60 a day.

Whichever store you choose to rent from, be sure to plan ahead and pick up your equipment early in case they sell out.

Resorts

There are 14 major ski resorts located in Utah. The three closest to Logan are Cherry Peak, Beaver Mountain and Nordic Valley.

Cherry Peak is a newer resort in Utah. Cherry Peak has over 200 skiable acres, three triple lifts and a summit elevation of 7,050 feet. A day ticket costs $39.00. The resort also features a 500 foot magic carpet for learning, a five lane tubing hill, ice skating and a large night skiing area.

Beaver Mountain is a Cache Valley classic. Skiers and snowboarders have been able to “ski the Beav” since 1939. Beaver Mountain has over 828 skiable acres, three triple lifts, one double lift and a summit elevation of 8,800 feet. An all-day ticket costs $48.00.

Nordic Valley is the state’s largest night skiing resort with the entire mountain open for night skiing. Nordic Valley offers over 120 skiable acres, two double lifts, one triple lift and a summit elevation of 6,400 feet. Ticket prices are $40 for a weekday and $45 on a weekend.

Tips From The Locals

For those who grow up in Utah, it is not uncommon to play in the mountains every winter. Many have been hitting the slopes for their entire lives.

Utah native Connor Clayton, a USU student, has been skiing for 15 years.

“The first thing I tell people who are learning is pizza and french fries. This is how you point your skis,” Clayton said. “Pizza will slow you down and french fries will make you go fast.”

Livi Farber, a USU student who also grew up in Utah, has been skiing since she was four years old.

“If you fall, get right back up. If you get frustrated it will be much harder to learn,” Farber said.

Those who have been skiing and snowboarding for a long time have discovered their favorite gear and where to get it.

“I would get stuff online. I really like evo.com,” Clayton said.

“Utah Ski and Golf is a good place to rent,” Farber said. “I also really like Smith goggles. They have lifetime warranties and I would recommend any of their equipment.”

Clayton and Farber have their own opinions on which resorts are the best.

“Park City (Mountain Resort) is my favorite resort because it is the biggest and they can make a lot of snow, which is useful for seasons like this year,” Clayton said.

“Brighton is a good place to start out because it has good terrain, but whichever one is closest to you is always going to be good,” Farber said. “It is fun to hike there to find good powder in the trees.”

Whether this is your first year with a Utah snow or have been away from the mountains for awhile, this season is your time to get out there and explore all of what Utah has to offer in the winter.

