Holiday Hacks: Giving gifts on a budget

Now that finals are over, Utah State University students are starting to relax and enjoy the holidays. The smell of turkey is around the corner and the season to exchange gifts is here.

However, is your budget enough for all the giving you want to share this year?

What does your wallet say? Is it dipping towards the single digits? Fret not: this situation doesn’t have to be a misfortune.

Instead, open up your imagination and give something special that comes out of your hands and your heart — after all, our moms loved the awesome Mother’s Day gifts we made for them in school (right, mom?), so nothing can be worse than that. All a good gift needs is a little love and creativity.

If you don’t have an idea of what to give without going in the red, here are some budget-friendly gifts you can give this Christmas.

A beautiful picture

This depends a little on you, but let’s assume that you are an amateur photographer. Everyone has access to a camera (you’ve probably got one in your pocket), so give a nice family photo to your grandmother or a photo book full of your college adventures for your parents — they already think you’re the most handsome/beautiful person in this world, so don’t worry. Even if you’re not a photographer, you can easily collect family photos from friends and relatives and create a special album for your loved one.

Food

Giving food is usually a good idea, but it has to be special. Baking Snickerdoodles or cupcakes from scratch are an option but if you’re not good in the kitchen, you can buy the cookie dough and start from there. As always, the presentation is crucial, so try making cool shapes or decorating them.

Decorated Candy

Who doesn’t like chocolate? With few exceptions, this sweet delicacy is an authentic addition for a lot of people. There’s probably some left over from Halloween, so the trick here is the presentation. Wrap chocolate bars and dress them up as the person’s favorite animal, object or even as a snowman! If you have assorted candy of different sizes, a Christmas-themed box or bag does the trick. Don’t know where to start? There’s a Youtube video for that.

The gift of time

Cooking and creativity are not your forte? Don’t worry, you can always give your time. Make vouchers for your partner, friends or family with things you can do for them. For example, you probably have friends in need a babysitter, cousins or nephews who need help with homework and grandparents who want to get out of the house. The key is to look for the needs or your loved ones and cover them in a creative way.

Recycle

If none of these ideas sound good to you, you can always give away things you barely use. Giving away used things is a tricky business, but if done wisely it can be the best gift. For example, what about that awesome Dr. Seuss mug you don’t really use but your best friends always desirably looks at whenever he comes to your dorm? You can also re-gift books, paintings, posters or even a lamp or a piece of furniture — something that has some connection with the person who receives it, and who will be more excited about it even than a new gift.

There are many options when it comes to giving without spending money. In addition, you will be original, fresh and different, and it is very likely that the people who receive them remember them for much longer than if you simply went to a store and bought a tie, a watch or a shirt.

