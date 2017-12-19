Holiday Life Hacks

With many parties to be attended, gifts to be bought and treats to be made, the holidays can turn into a stressful time. Here are some holiday tips and tricks to help your season be merry and bright.

Command hooks will save your life

Garland, wreaths and pictures are just a few of the many decorations that can be simply hung with a command hook. There is no need for nails or using a level when you just stick a hook on the wall. These hooks can hang anything…seriously anything.

Green and red food coloring

To turn any food into a festive holiday treat, just add a few drops of red or green food coloring. This can be used for popcorn, cookies, or even milk for a festive cereal eating experience.

Wrap lights around something for storage

An annual Christmas struggle is untangling the lights. To avoid this, wrap your lights around something so they will not be in a tangled-up ball. Some good items to use are a coffee can or piece of cardboard.

Eggnog & Sprite

This is a fizzy twist on a classic Christmas beverage. To spice up your Eggnog for this year’s holiday party, offer a mix of half-nog half-sprite. This combo is sure to delight even the grinchiest party guest.

Paper clips

Ok, so you ran out of the generic hooks that come with ornaments. Paper clips work the exact same way. You’ll be able to hang every ornament in your collection. Paper clips are also really useful when it comes to turning your living room into a winter wonderland: hang paper snowflakes everywhere.

Candy cane everything

For this hack, you will need to crush up your candy canes. You can have crushed candy canes for the whole holiday season. Throw some crushed candy canes in your hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, and whatever else you think needs a peppermint twist.

Bring the outdoors in

One way to create a trendy and timeless decoration is to use nature for your decorations. You may already have pine cones, holly, or spruce right in your backyard. Using these for decorations fits right in with the Christmas theme.

Christmas smell

To produce a nice holiday scent, all you need to do is combine oranges, cranberries, cinnamon, and rosemary in a pot. Add water and boil for a short amount of time. Your home will smell like Santa’s workshop.

Bows and tinsel

Going to a ugly Christmas sweater party but don’t have a ugly sweater? Don’t worry. Slap some big bows and tinsel on any shirt and you’ll have a tacky holiday mess to wear in no time.

