Humans of USU 20 October 2016

“I want to go into speech pathology. I like working with kids. I work at a preschool on campus for kids with autism, and I just want to keep working with them one on one. One of the kids who came in was non-verbal at the beginning and by the time he left, he wasn’t talking a ton, but he could communicate with one of those keyboards and he could say a few words, and that was really cool to see. Oh man, those kids are crazy. I want to work specifically with kids who have autism because they’re so funny and they’re so good to work with.”

