Humans of USU: 29 September 2016

Editor’s note: Patrick, a service and therapy dog, and his owners, Katie and Bob Elder, are part of this year’s Human Library. You can visit them and many other interesting “books” until Fri. Sept. 30, 2016, from 11:30 am – 3:00 pm daily in room 101 of the Merrill-Cazier Library.



“One time he was working in a nursing home and we came past a room and the woman said, ‘that’s a Doberman.’ We said, ‘yes it is.’ She had a therapist there with her so we didn’t want to disturb them, so we kept walking. She said, ‘I want to see the dog, let me see the dog!’ So we walked back and one of the nurses walked in with us and made sure it was okay if she saw the dog for a few minutes. She talked about her daughter having Dobermans in New York, and how she loved them. We talked to her for quite a while, and when we left, the nurse started laughing as we got to the door. She said, ‘she was in there with a speech therapist, and he was trying to get her to talk. She hasn’t spoken since she’s gotten here.’”