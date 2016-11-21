Immediate impact: Hailey Bassett readies for first season in Aggie uniform

Hailey Bassett, a star player from Layton High, is preparing herself for her first year on college courts with the Utah State women’s basketball team.

Since her first initial visit last November, Bassett felt inclined to make Logan the home for her college career.

In comparison to other campuses she previously toured, Bassett said the atmosphere at Utah State felt most welcoming.

“The coaches were just amazing and the girls were just so sweet to me,” Bassett said. “They just took me in and made me feel like family.”

And Bassett’s coaches adore her right back.

“She is everything you want in a recruit,” said Jerry Finkbeiner, the head coach for the team. Bassetts basketball history further demonstrates that point.

“I started playing basketball when I was five,” Bassett said. “I’ve always had a big love for basketball and It’s always grown each year. I love the competition, I really like winning and I love the excitement it brings to me when I’m playing as a team and working with my friends.”

From Little League and Junior Jazz to a successful high school year, Bassett earned all-state honors and winning the region title for two consecutive years at Layton high.

Bassett’s recruiting process goes back more than three years prior to her college experience. “I started getting recruited when I was in 10th grade and I’ve always loved Utah State,” Bassett said.

“We try to get the best Utah girl,” Finkbeiner said. Aside from being a Utah-favorite, Bassett’s passion for the sport has earned her the position on the team.

Finkbeiner said it was a “win-win” situation when recruiting Bassett.

“Hailey wanted to be an Aggie, and we cultivated that, and we signed it and we’re happy she’s here,” Finkbeiner said.

Bassett is the only athlete listed as both a forward and a guard on a team of 15.

“As she progresses her freshman year and on into her career, we would like for her to move out to that three-guard spot,” Finkbeiner said.

This rotating position is nothing new to Bassett.

“In Junior High I played point guard because I wasn’t tall until I reached high school and then they moved me to post and that was a big transition,” Bassett said. “I went from a shooting guard to a five post and that was really tough but that helped me a lot being able to handle the ball and also post up.”

While she was still a junior in high school, Finkbeiner told Bassett that her dynamic would be a helpful asset in college ball.

Finkbeiner is also impressed by her character off the court.

“She accepts her teammates and her teammates accept her really well. It’s just a good group, and Hailey is a big part of that good group.” Finkbeiner said.

Since the start of this school year— and since hearing about Utah State from her brother, a USU alum— Bassett has been pleased with her decision to become an Aggie.

“The Aggie environment is amazing,” said Bassett on her involvement so far as a student of Utah State.

Bassett is also looking forward to sharing her Aggie experience with her boyfriend, who will soon be returning from an LDS mission.

In the past offseason with her new team, Bassett feels that she has not only improved, but that she has become, as she said, “mentally stronger, physically stronger, and a better basketball player.”

Looking ahead, Finkbeiner is convinced of a good year thanks to Hailey on the team.

“This freshman class is really a tight group…” Finkbeiner said. “They’re in support of each other, and Hailey is right in that mix.”