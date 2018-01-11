Jalen Davis attends Walter Camp all-America weekend

Jalen Davis is in New Haven, Connecticut today to take part in the Walter Camp Football Foundation all-American weekend. Davis was selected to be a part of the 127th Walter Camp All-America team, on which he earned first-team honors.

Additionally, Davis was also named a second team all-America by the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America, and also earned first-team all-Mountain West accolades. To make matters more impressive, Davis is just the ninth Aggie in school history to make a first-team all-America list.

The senior concluded his USU career with numerous school records under his belt. During his time as an Aggie, Davis started in 49 games, good for the second-most starts in school history. He set school records with 37 pass breakups and 48 passes defended. Davis is also tied for fourth all-time in USU history with 11 career interceptions, and his 227 interception return yards are second-all time. Overall, Davis recorded 180 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 17.0 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

Davis and the rest of the newest edition of the all-America team will be honored at a black-tie awards dinner at Yale Commons on Saturday.