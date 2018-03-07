Aggies on fire from deep in first half of Mountain West tournament

IMG_1557

The first round of the Mountain West tournament got off to a rough start for the Utah State men’s basketball team as a combination of poor shooting and sloppy passing spotted the underdog Colorado State Rams a 15-point lead midway through the first half. The Aggies responded with a virtual flamethrower though, knocking down five straight 3-pointers to close the gap to just two points at halftime.

Catch all the action in the second half on Aggie Radio 92.3 FM in Cache Valley and follow The Utah Statesman on Facebook after the game for the postgame press conference with head coach Tim Duryea and the players.

