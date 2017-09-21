LDS apostle adresses institute students at USU

The Logan LDS Institute has spent the past few weeks preparing for the arrival of Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Sunday, students and community members dressed their best and filed into the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for the devotional.

“I truly hope everyone here at USU will recognize what a unique opportunity it is to have one of the leaders of our church coming to speak to us,” Latter-day Saint Student Association president Ellise Rees said before the devotional. “If we can all go with an open heart and desire to change, we can create ripples that will cause a wave of change at USU.”

The Quorum of the Twelve, the governing body of the church, recently decided to take more interest in the young adult members of the LDS church. Each quorum member was assigned to a different Institute to speak to the young adults there. Nelson was assigned to speak at Utah State University.

A choir made up of university students started off the devotional with a song. All students were welcome to participate in the choir, which practiced for three weeks to prepare for the devotional.

“I’ll never forget President Nelson watching us sing,” said Joseph Hawkes, a graduate student at USU. “For me, I felt like I was singing directly to him. It was very special.”

Attendees were first addressed by Nelson’s wife, Wendy Nelson. She noted how grateful she felt to be privileged to speak at the “famous” Logan Institute and how the institute “could be the very best in the state of Utah.” Her overall message focused on how people could receive guidance through the church.

As the apostle addressed the congregation, each member of the LDSSA was called upon to read a verse of scripture to the audience. His message addressed how the Bible and Book of Mormon are companions that support each other.

Both members and non-members of the LDS church could relate to Nelson’s message about the Bible.

“This message will benefit our university a lot,” said Tim Beecher, a USU freshman. “The Bible is pretty well-read throughout the university, no matter what religion you are.”

Kenya Rhodes, a USU senior, was impressed that so many people attended the devotional.

“The Spectrum was as full as any basketball game I’ve been to,” she said. “It’s really neat that this event happened. It’s neat to hear from leaders like this that we can all strive to be like.”

Students can look forward to a handful of other devotionals this semester, including talks from Elder Joaquin E. Costa of the Fourth Quorum of the Seventy, Sister Jean B. Bingham of the General Relief Society, and Elder Steven O. Laing of the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy.

“An apostle coming is not uncommon, but the frequency of having so many general authorities in a semester is quite unique,” said Kirt Rees, associate director of the Institute.

The Logan Institute hopes students and community members will take advantage of these opportunities.

