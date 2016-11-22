LDSSA hosts interfaith dinner

Students of all faiths and backgrounds gathered in the Latter Day Saint Institute’s study room Wednesday night, Nov 9. The buffet table at the third annual Interfaith Dinner offered a variety of soups to feed an even wider variety of faithful individuals at Utah State University.

Cayden Womack, a member of the Latter-Day Saint Student Association (LDSSA) said the Interfaith Dinner’s “purpose is to help others, who aren’t of the LDS faith, feel welcome to come interact in a comfortable atmosphere here at the Institute.”

Before the event, a group of about 30 students sat in the study room and together shared a meal. Then, the students of various faiths were encouraged to stand up, introduce themselves and give a brief overview of their faith and/or offer testimony.

Jacob Hayden, an Episcopalian, a religious studies major and an active member of the Interfaith Student Association (IFSA) stood up and said, “And as you can see from the various pictures surrounding us, Jesus Christ, our founder, our God — the man ate a lot. Actually, I think we have more documentation of Jesus eating than any other historical figure.”

The room’s mood shifted from serious to lighthearted as students looked around, studied the enormous pictures lining the study room walls and realized that Jesus was indeed eating in nearly every one of them.

“For me, it’s just really great to be here, eating soup,” Hayden said. The basic tenet of my faith is, ‘You’re all sinners, but God loves you anyway. Now, let’s go eat.”

Mubarak Ukashat, a Muslim graduate student studying physics, described Islam as “a religion for all.” He explained Islam’s main emphasis as one’s submission to the one and only God. A true Muslim dedicates everything in his life, from how he eats, sleeps, walks, breathes, acts, or studies — to God.

“First of all,” Ukashat said, “there is nothing in life that Islam does not tell you how to deal with. Islam is the only religion that tells you how to sleep. Islam is the only religion that tells you how to use the restroom or deal with your spouse. Islam is the only religion that tells you how to live your life as a whole, all the time in-step with God. Even going to school becomes something rewarding when you are doing it for God, seeking His face in everything.”

Students nodded their heads in agreement when Ukashat explained that even the mundane, trying, or tedious aspects of life take on new meaning when one does all things in praise of God.

Richard Harvey, who calls himself an “agnostic Mormon” stood and told his personal story of faith, wherein after reaching a certain age, he had to step back and evaluate what exactly it was about the Church of Jesus Christ’s view of God that he found crucial.

“The problem of evil is that God could solve everything,” Harvey said. “God could do it the best way, the smartest way, the fastest way, but doesn’t. And I think that I came to the conclusion that God is justified in this. Because the greatest good is that we learn to become like Him through our mortal experience.”

After an hour of respectful discourse, nodding heads, and delicious food, James Morales, head of affairs at USU, stood up and thanked everyone for attending. He commended students for working toward a “better understanding of who we are as a community.”

“I oversee 17 departments at the university and can say with confidence that the more we learn about each other, the more productive we are together,” he said.

