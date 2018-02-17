Letter to the Editor:  A Rotten Valentine

Letter to editor

On Wednesday February 14, 2018 in my hometown of Parkland, Florida, a tragedy occurred.

I am currently living in Cache Valley but my parents and sister are in Parkland and my dad texts me while I am at work that a mass shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which is my alma mater. I couldn’t believe it. I never thought that my old high school would ever become the site of one of the nation’s deadliest mast shootings, and it happened on Valentine’s Day.

I told my coworkers, my friends, my boyfriend, my boss and my extended family. Everyone was there to support me and I want to show support to my hometown and the high school in which I attended. My family and I support Marjory Stoneman Douglas and want to help our fellow Eagles heal from this tragedy.

We may all heal, but there will always be a scar left on all of us.

— Sarah Ramos, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Class of 2012

