Letter to the editor: Envision Cache Valley

To the editor:

Intended or not, establishing a taxing bureau for management in Cache Valley (the WCD initiative) puts a group of water brokers in the driving seat of comprehensive planning becoming the country’s flagship for charting future growth. This has it backwards.

Let’s get back to the levelheaded “Envision Cache Valley” planning process that calls for a balanced approach to growth, not dominated by any one of many vital aspects of what constitutes a quality-of-life community.

Richard Watkins

58 North Main St. (P.O. Box 44)

Mendon, UT 84325