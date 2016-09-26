Letter to the editor: Feeding Frenzy

I have never seen the equal of the depravity of humanity first hand, quite like the pitiful state of Utah State University parking. With an increasing number of enrollment, and a declining number of reputable close-to-campus housing developments (*ahem I’m looking at you, The Factory) you’d think the University would make some major effort to alleviate the stress of the daily commuter. Instead, they continue the “Universities-are-profit-centers” theme by selling more parking passes than there are spots for.

We all have classes. We all have things to do, places to see, homework to dread over, and complaints about athletic fees. I’ve heard it said that USU limits parking on purpose, to push people to using the Aggie Shuttle or other archaic means of transportation. It’s ludicrous to assume that there will be a storm of bicyclists and bus-riders in response to this. Drive by Aggie Ice Cream during the day, and you’ll find cars endlessly circling around. Like a pack of wolves, pouncing for the kill. The Blue “Premium” parking in front of the TSC? Even if you have a blue pass, they now start charging you. Lose your ticket? A MASSIVE fee (I believe it’s $32.00, which is more than actually paying for parking there for 12 hours). The parking lots are filled to the brim day-in and day-out, and we’re the suckers…

It’s supply and demand folks. USU has the power to make more spaces for parking. They have construction crews all over the place doing this, that, or the other thing. Scarcity drives demand. They won’t be making any new lots anytime soon, at least not any that I’ve heard that will benefit the majority of us school-goers. Pricing for passes is only going to increase, as it has for the past few years. It doesn’t make the fact that I’ve spent close to $200.00 on a piece of plastic, that doesn’t guarantee anything; any easier.

I’ll close on a haiku I wrote just the other day:

“Sharks in the water

Waiting for that which they’re owed

Campus parking SUCKS”

Peter LaBarge is an extremely tired music major, who has little to no patience for poor driving or general incompetence. On a typical day, you can find him enjoying sunsets, long walks on the beach, and screaming expletives at everyone in particular, in a car that’s older than he is.

pjlabarge@gmail.com