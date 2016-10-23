Letter to the editor: USU’s food options aren’t inclusive to diversity

One of the biggest reason I became a diehard Aggie is because I realized that this university not only supported diversity but they encourage it. Just last week we had the Roots of Brazil: celebrating a country abroad seminar and Logan’s first annual “Cache in on pride”, showing love to the LGBT+ community. I find it very important to understand our differences and similarities. The fact is, college is an institution of learning that helps us all become so much more than we are. By recognizing diversity, our perspectives widen and our conversations move to higher elevations.

That being said, here at Utah State University we need to start having conversations on more inclusive meal options on campus. (You didn’t see that one coming did you? It’ll all make sense in the end.) During my freshmen year I became vegetarian, this was one of the most powerful lifestyle choices I had ever made. Whenever I tell people that “I go meatless” they always respond with the same handful of questions: “Why would you do that?” “How long have you been vegetarian?” “What do you miss the most?” and so on. The one that comes up most often is, “Is it every really hard to be meatless?” I always try and lighten the mood with a bit of a chuckle (even though the answer is heck yes!) followed by a comment like “Well, eating a good meal on campus can be hard sometimes…” And it’s true. Most people don’t expect that so they usually have a dumbfounded expression when stating “Oh yeah, I would have never thought of that. That sucks dude!” Which it does but nothing is set in stone and changes can be made.

My best friend is Muslim, so she doesn’t consume pork. This is a really different situation. I don’t eat meat due to moral reasons, but when it comes to religion this is a whole other ballpark, especially in a state that so strongly supports religion. Image your faith being tested at the Marketplace or Luke’s Cafe by a sandwich or soup. That’s simply not fair. She isn’t trying to put her religion onto others. Simply looking for a bite to eat before class like the rest of us college students.

So many vegetarian, vegan, Muslim, and orthodox Jewish Aggies just opt out of campus food and pack food from home instead because meat is in everything. The most heart-wrenching experiences (plural because this happens often) I’ve had on campus is when we have to throw away a meal because of “peek-a-boo bacon” even though the boy behind the counter confirmed that your meal was meatless. Or when we are charged extra for substituting meat with vegetables.

Now don’t feel like a jerk if this is the first time you are thinking about these issues. At times, it can be difficult to see problems when they are not directly impacting your life but this is a really important skill to have, especially in a country so diverse. Recognize the problem and be part of the solution. This is how you recognize diversity. This is how we become a more inclusive Aggie Nation. Some action forward steps are, stating the ingredients on menus, offering free substitutes, and creating meatless menu options. So let’s do it Utah State, the time is now.

— Nahomi Jimenez is studying global communications and environmental studies. She is a member of Theta Nu Xi multicultural sorority.