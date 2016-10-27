Libertarians: Designating Bears Ears as a national monument would mean less freedom

The public constantly complains about government agencies, such as the TSA, but when it comes to land management the federal government is falsely viewed as the most capable. The Bears Ears Buttes is a section of land in southeastern Utah which many believe should be protected. Officials from the Inter-Tribal coalition, which spreads across several states, believe that the federal government should do the conserving, and have presented President Obama with a petition to designate the land as a national monument. Others like the local Aneth Navajos and Senator Rob Bishop believe that designating the Bears Ears as a national monument is not in the best interest of the locals. Bishop has recently come forward with a new Public Lands Initiative which aims to put management in the hands of more local entities. While this is certainly preferable to a national monument designation, another rarely considered option is the prospect of having a private organization manage the land.

Designating the Bears Ears as a national monument would provide an increased amount of government protection, but at the cost of decreased freedom. Local Navajos rely on the land for food, wood, and religious ceremonies. Designating the area a national monument will add restrictions to land-use, and there is no guarantee that the local tribes will be allowed to use the land as the locals require. The effects of more restrictions on the already struggling economy of San Juan County could worsen an already poor economic situation.

Private conservation groups are interested in protecting land without government interference. American Prairie Reserve is an example of a private organization conserving land in Montana. They have been successful in protecting about 350,000 acres of land, some of which was had been disturbed by industry. American Prairie Reserve has the goal of conserving an area one and a half times the size of Yellowstone National Park. Where there is public interest in conserving an area, there will be those willing to conserve the land without government interference. Other groups such as the Bear River Land Trust, and the Nature Conservancy participate in similar efforts to protect the land without government involvement.

Having a private local organization manage the land should be in the discussion. It would provide the conservation that the area deserves, and provide more flexible solutions to local needs which government bureaucracy cannot provide.

— Colton Cowan is a sophomore studying chemistry with the hopes of going to medical school. He is almost as fanatical about liberty as he is about Harry Potter.