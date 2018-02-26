How to Live with Strangers

Your greatest fear has been confirmed.

Whether you’re a college freshman moving into the dorms or a senior moving into an off-campus apartment, moving in with strangers can be scary. Whether your and your roommates become best friends or polite acquaintances, they are a great learning tool.

Megan Albrechtsen

An important aspect of living with roommates is cleanliness. With busy schedules it’s hard to keep things, so creating a schedule can be really helpful. A clean apartment makes for some happy roommates.

Another key to living comfortably with strangers is communication. If you struggle with finding common ground, talk to your roommates about it. Nothing is worse than coming home to a house with passive aggressive notes left all over the place because of a roommate that chooses not to talk things out, or embrace conversation.

Even if you live with people completely opposite from you, sometimes there are reasons why you are brought together. You don’t have to be best friends with your roommates, but when everyone gets along it makes living together so much easier.

