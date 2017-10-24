The Logan City Hungry Games’ month-long challenge comes to an end

Looking for a method to increase visits to the north side of Logan, The North Logan Hungry Games was designed to entice consumers to visit restaurants from La Tormenta Mexican food to MayMoes Southern Cajun Grill.

The event draws its theme from the series, “The Hunger Games.” Though, this competition was tamer than the one found in the novels by Suzanne Collins.

The main difference of this competition was that participants got the chance to visit 10 unique non-chain restaurants found only in North Logan.

When people decided to participate, following the competition’s “Hunger Games” theme, they became a tribute. Tributes compete by buying food at participating restaurants. At the restaurants, they are rewarded with a card with a random point value assigned to it.

They then put their points towards prizes such as a $500 shopping spree to passes to Cache Valley Fun Park.

The purpose of the event was to introduce people to local restaurants and to support local businesses.

“I am lucky I had the chance to visit some of these unique restaurants before I leave (Logan),” said Verónica Vero, an Argentinian scholar visiting Utah State University.

Christy Taufaasau, the manager at Mo’ Bettahs, said they have seen a lot of new people come in as a result of the contest.

“People have seen a Hungry games poster and decided to come in,” Taufaasau said, “And we give them a card and tell them that if other people are interested in other restaurants they can visit the website on the card.”

Each participant earned a card with every purchase, but they were only allowed to turn in one card from each restaurant. Participants only need a minimum of six cards to compete, but to increase their chances of winning prizes, they could also visit the four remaining restaurants.

However, amassing a higher amount of points wasn’t the only way to win the North Logan Hungry Games — the first 50 contestants to complete the challenge received a bonus package.

“I really like the idea of a town-based competition,” said Diannylín Núñez, a patron at La Tormenta Mexican Food, “Thanks to this competition, I discovered restaurants I would have never discovered otherwise.”

The contest started Sept. 18 and lasted a month until Oct. 18, with the award ceremony last Friday, Oct 20, 7 p.m., at the North Logan Library at 2500 N. 425 E.

