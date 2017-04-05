Logan City Limits hits the streets once again

The time for Logan City Limits is here. This music, art and film festival is hosted each year by Aggie Radio and the Utah State University Student Association.

The event will span April 6-8, with concerts starting Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. and events starting 10 a.m. on Saturday. The festival will be held in historic downtown Logan, allowing people to move about the numerous events hosted at various theaters, restaurants and streets.

Logan City Limits is open and free to Utah State students.

Logan City Limits will have around 20 different bands perform throughout the three days ranging from The National Parks and Sego to local Logan bands Panther Milk and The Young North.

Although Logan City Limits has previously been held on USU’s campus, the event was moved downtown this year. Concerts will be held Thursday at the Ellen Eccles Theatre with Friday and Saturday events happening at 25 West Center Street, across from the Utah Theatre.

Emi Facer, the activities director of USUSA, said, “(While planning for the event) we just thought about other festivals. Downtown Logan is very historical, a very cool place to be and I think a lot of students don’t necessarily spend enough time in. We brainstormed ways that we could make downtown Logan the place to be for a weekend.”

Gary Saxton, the president of the Downtown Alliance here in Logan city, was excited about the change of venue.

“Campus and campus life is great, but sometimes somethings are better when they’re in a different environment,” he said, “and I think that this even suits itself well to the cool vibes occurring downtown. The venues we have are unique and a lot of the students have never been there. The venue in downtown adds an excitement to the event.”

The downtown move was made in the hopes of increasing the size and capabilities of the event. Also new this year is the addition of movie showings, art exhibits and even yoga on Saturday morning. Moving the event downtown lends itself to these upgrades of the event.

Joshua Claflin of The Young North encourages all Utah State students to attend.

“Logan’s best, Utah’s best and even amazing out of state bands are all coming together for a free weekend,” he said. “Logan is a city with great music taste and this will help the community be more aware of the incredible music all around them.”

Dylan Self, the drummer of Brumby, is also looking forward to the event.

“Logan has an incredible music scene with great acts and passionate crowds,” he said, “You can’t go wrong with free art in nice weather. Brumby’s gonna bring all we’ve got for this show.”

Jaxon Garrick from Ivouries said concert-goers have a lot to look forward to.

“People should attend to hear something very unique and different that challenges what a typical rock band setup should sound and feel like,” he said.

Besides the concerts hosted at the Eccles Theater, Waffle Iron, Even Stevens and Church Street, people will be able to participate and contribute to interactive art exhibits and watch throughout the festival as a graffiti artist paints a 12-foot canvas.

The festival will also be showing a number of films at the Utah theater on Saturday such as “Moana,” “La La Land” and “Hunt for the Wilder People.”

In conjunction with Mental Health week, the festival will also be showing a film on Friday called “Resilience” with a mental health panel hosted right after the movie.

Logan City Limits is anticipated to be unlike any event a student has ever been to, said Terran Maynard, one of the main organizers with Aggie Radio.

“This event is, we like to call it an alternative event,” Maynard said, “it’s pretty different from anything else you’ll run into. It’s what Aggie Radio pushes for.”

For more information on the event visit Logancitylimits.com.

—dillanpassmore@aggiemail.usu.edu

@dirtyghettopassmore

—savannah.lund@aggiemail.usu.edu

@savannah_lund

Editor’s Note: A change was made on April 5, 2017 to reflect changes in location of the Logan City Limits event.