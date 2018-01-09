Logan City police investigating body found near Utah State campus Tuesday morning

Trigger warning: this story contains information which may be sensitive to some readers.

The Logan City Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Tuesday morning outside the 900 Factory apartment complex near the Utah State campus.

The man, who police say is in his 20s, was found near the southwest side of the apartment’s parking terrace around 11 a.m. after passerbys saw a body on the ground and called police.

Although police will not know for sure until they receive the autopsy results, Capt. Curtis Hooley said the department believes the incident was a suicide and the man died from blunt force trauma.

Hooley added the department reviewed security tapes provided by the 900 Factory and confirmed the man was alone before falling from the parking terrace.

The national suicide hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

