Logan parking enforcement threatens to stop booting, start towing cars

The Logan City Council has proposed a new policy adjustment for booting vehicles that has irritated booting companies enough that they are threatening to stop booting cars and instead start towing them.

The council plans to make adjustments to the policy for booting illegally parked vehicles that will require booting companies to remove the boots from a vehicle within one hour of the call.

“We are getting complaints, mostly from students,” said Greg Cox, a member of the Logan City Council.

The council has made other changes to the booting policy in the past, but this change has sent Logan booting companies over the edge.

“All of the adjustments taken together made the booting company mad enough that they threatened to stop booting and just start towing,” said Herm Olsen, a member of Logan City Council.

At this time Cache Auto Booting, one of the main booting companies in Logan, has declined to comment.

Before passing the bill, the council plans to hear from Dennis Shaw from Cache Auto Booting Service to try to work out a compromise.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Logan Municipal Council Chambers located at 290 North 100 West, Logan.

Students at USU have different opinions on the policy change.

“I’m tired of seeing cars that are booted just sitting there,” said Jake Egley, a sophomore studying civil engineering

Junior, Stafen Magura’s has the opposite opinion:

“I feel like booting is preferable because I don’t have a backup ride,” Magura said.

Students have also expressed concern over the logistics of the potential new policy.

“I wouldn’t even know where to go get my car if it was towed,” said Taylia Farley, a junior studying ecology.

