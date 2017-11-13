Logan Police encourage students to join “Code Red” system for off-campus alerts

In light of a recent incident that occurred near Utah State University campus, the Logan City Police Department has begun to push for residents and students to register for the Code Red system.

Code Red is similar to USU’s Code Blue system. It sends important alerts to those who have registered via phone call, text message or email. But unlike Code Blue, Code Red isn’t exclusive to on-campus emergencies and alerts.

“We can do it for all of Cache Valley if we choose,” LCPD Chief Gary Jensen said of the Code Red alerts. “We can send it out to a city block, or we could send it out to all of Logan.”

The system is not only used for law enforcement and emergency purposes, Jensen said. It can be used to inform residents of water outage, road closures, and other important but non-emergency public information.

Even though the system has been in use for about five years, Jensen said the department tries to promote awareness of Code Red to the Logan and USU community every year, since there are always new students coming in. He also said they would like to make Code Red awareness part of freshman orientation next year.

