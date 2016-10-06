Love and leaves: 10 dates for the fall season

The fields of corn, pumpkin patches and falling autumn leaves that dot Cache Valley in the fall make for a romantically picturesque season. Indeed, love is in the air and there’s no better time for a date with that certain someone who has caught your eye.

Here are some Aggie-favorite fall activities to help you plan that perfect date.

Take a hike

A hike through the forest when it’s dressed in red and gold makes for an intimate adventure. The trails of Logan Canyon are the perfect mediums for undistracted communication and the stunning views will take your breath away.

Get creative

Making something with your date is a fantastic way to get to know them and test how well your personalities jive. Peach cobbler, caramel apples and pumpkin pie are delicious go-to’s for a festive and successful fall date.

“Maze” I have a kiss?

Navigating one of the valley’s many corn mazes can be a great fall date, especially if you’d like to conquer the feat of hand holding. The mazes at Little Bear Bottoms or American West Heritage Center are fun and inexpensive. For an especially frightful evening, purchase combo passes for the haunted river trail or haunted hallow.

Have your pumpkin and eat it too

Pumpkin carving is a classic fall date that will never get old. It’s a great way to show off your creativity with some friendly competition. Keep the seeds for a roasted snack to enjoy while you bask in the glow of your jack-o-lanterns.

Starry Eyed

Evening fall skies in Cache Valley are unbeatable for stargazing. Brew some apple cider and snuggle up under a blanket in Green Canyon or at Lundstrom Park for a romantic night star searching.

Give Back

Show your date your sensitive side by volunteering a few hours at the Cache Community Food Pantry. Volunteering some much needed service at the pantry this time of year is an amazing way to focus on what really matters. You’ll learn a lot about your date and yourself as you do.

Make like a tree

Cliché? Yes. Childish? Of course! Jumping in leaves, however, is pure fall bliss, especially with the one you can’t get enough of. Seize the season with ambition and head to First Dam or Adams Park for some of the best leaf-jumping around.

Walk it out

An afternoon walk over a carpet of crunchy leaves is a simply wonderful way to spend time with someone. Take a quiet walk along the Logan River at Second Dam and enjoy the scenery.

This will thriller

You can’t go wrong with a classic Halloween movie night. Lay out the snacks and pop in a scary movie for a spooky evening (and a definite cuddling opportunity).

Pumpkin promenade

Elk Ridge Park in North Logan will host its annual Pumpkin Walk on Oct. 20-22 and 24-25. Enjoy seeing some creative and iconic pumpkin creations with your date at this classic Cache Valley fall tradition.

These date ideas are sure to impress as you and your love interest fall head over heels for fall (and maybe even each other) this season.

— selinatramsey@aggiemail.usu.edu

@selinaramz