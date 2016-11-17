Man suspected of voyeurism at USU arrested

Logan City Police arrested Jordan Larsen for allegations of voyeurism on Wedsnesday.

Larsen has been formally charged with three counts of voyeurism. One count occurred on campus in the cashiers office of the Taggart Student Center, the others occurred elsewhere in the city of Logan, on Sept. 21.

Larsen is suspected of recording women in the dressing rooms at the Cache Valley Mall.

According to Cache Valley Daily, Larsen was allegedly caught on security camera recording under women’s skirts in the cashiers office of the Taggart Student Center.

The Logan City Police said the case is still under investigation, and declined to comment on the details of the case.

Larsen was investigated Wednesday by the Logan City Police department and was booked into Cache County Jail soon after the interrogation.

On Thursday, Judge Brian Cannell conducted a video arraignment from the Cache County Jail.

Cannell and Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar agreed to set a bail for $5,000, which is bondable.

Lachmar said due to the seriousness of the crime and the amount of allegations, she “thinks setting a bail that high is necessary.”

Detective Barry Parslow is in the process of searching Larsen’s computer for more information relating to the case.

Larsen said he was unemployed, and therefore unable to afford an attorney; Cannell appointed Shannon Demler to represent him in his next hearing, which will be next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone who has information relating to the case is encourage to call the Logan City Police department at 435-716-9300 or the Cache County Sheriff’s office at 435-755-1000.

