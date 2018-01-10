McEwen named Mountain West player of the week

Sophomore guard Koby McEwen was named the Mountain West Conference player of the week for his incredible performance in the last two games, leading the Aggies in scoring against Fresno State and UNLV while pulling out narrow wins against both teams.

Last Wednesday, facing the Bulldogs in Logan, McEwen tied his career-high with 28 points and sent the game to overtime with a clutch free throw. The Aggies prevailed in the extra period with the final score of 81-79. Adding in three assists, two rebounds, one steal and eight attempts from the charity stripe in a career high of 41 minutes of playing time, it was one of the most complete game of McEwen’s career.

Chantelle McCall | The Utah Statesman

Later in the week against UNLV, McEwen dropped 21 points on the Rebels, punctuated by a perfect 8-for-8 performance at the freethrow line, and contributed one assist and four rebounds to the game. Once again the Aggies were victorious and ended the game with a 9-0 run to pull out an 85-78 win on the road.

McEwen was also named the Utah State student-athlete of the week by America First Credit Union for his performance.

The Aggies will look to build on their hot start to conference play when they host Colorado State on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Spectrum.

Columnist Logan Jones claims these two wins are “the most impressive pair of victories of the post-Stew Morrill era.” Read more of his takeaways from an incredible week here.