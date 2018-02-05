McEwen named MW player of the week for second time

USU sophomore guard Koby McEwen has been named Mountain West Player of the Week for the second time this season, after earning the title previously in January.

McEwen led the Aggies in an 89-80 win against New Mexico, and finished the game with 31 points and 13 rebounds, both of which were single-game career highs. This was also the first 30-plus point performance by an Aggie since the 2015-2016 season.

To add to an already stellar night, McEwen played the entire 40 minutes and led the Aggies with three steals and six assists. The sophomore guard ended the game shooting 75.0 percent from behind the 3-point line, as well as 66.7 percent from the floor, and 100.0 percent from the free throw line.

In addition to the Mountain West award, McEwen was also dubbed the America First Credit Union USU Student Athlete of the week.

The Aggies are on the road this week, as they travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys on Wednesday. The team will return back to Logan to host Boise State at The Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday at 7 p.m.