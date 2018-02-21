Meet the 2018 presidential candidates: Jaren Hunsaker

Editors note: The presidential candidate profiles are part of The Utah Statesman’s annual special elections insert. Click below to see the elections insert in its entirety.

Jaren Hunsaker was literally born an Aggie. He and his sister Anna were born a year and a half apart in the midst of their parents still earning their degrees at Utah State University. Jaren and Anna were raised in Heber, Utah, and started attending USU in the fall 2015 semester. He is now running for Utah State University Student Association President.

Hunsaker is majoring in communication studies with a minor in marketing. He said he hasn’t figured out his dream job, but he wants to help other people. His overall goal is to “make a difference in someone else’s life.” His current job interests are the business side of humanitarian companies and medical device sales.

Hunsaker loves to be around people, especially his friends, and describes himself as “chill.”

He was drawn to USU by the atmosphere, the culture and the people he has met. He loves attending on-campus events and other activities.

One of Hunsaker’s favorite activities are 30-minute long dance parties called “dirty thirties.” He is taking a hip-hop class and learning new moves.

His friend Erik Dalton can attest to Hunsaker’s dance skills. The two recently went to USUSA’s event, Mardi Gras.

“He is the life of the party when he’s on the dance floor. He’s the one that gets me in the middle of the circle when everybody is watching,” Dalton said.

Dalton and Hunsaker became friends through a calling with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“When I met him through the church calling and we went over to visit, it was so easy to connect with him and all of his roommates,” Dalton said.

Dalton and Hunsaker bonded with each other and their group of friends while participating in Heber City’s Dirty Dash.

In addition to being a dancing duo, Hunsaker and Dalton share an interest in music. They performed one of Dalton’s original songs together at Poetry and a Beverage in January.

Hunsaker learned to play the cajon — a box-shaped percussion instrument.

Dalton and Hunsaker’s two and a half year-long friendship hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Everyone always asks if we are roommates because we are always hanging out together,” Dalton said.

Dalton and Hunsaker recently signed a contract to live in a house together next year.

Hunsaker said he enjoys campus events, but he has never been involved with a club or organization on campus. He is focusing his campaign on his own experience.

“I am super open to being involved, but I never knew how to be involved or who to go to,” Hunsaker said.

He added that it is difficult to get involved after the first two weeks of school — especially after Day on the Quad, which he said he hasn’t been able to attend because of his class schedule.

Dalton was initially surprised when Hunsaker told him was running for president. “I feel like I know a lot about him and I’m able to share genuine experiences I have had with him,” Dalton said.

Hunsaker’s motivation to run for USUSA president is because he is choosing to “to do things I want to do and not worrying what other people have to say about it.”

Hunsaker said he is excited to run for president and give USU everything he has to offer.

