Meet your Senator: Jacie Rex is your CHaSS Senator

Jacie Rex is a fun-loving and inspiring individual who lives her life with a great deal of passion. She currently serves as the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS) senator. Her love for life and for all of the people she interacts with is infectious. Rex is a girl with a big heart and some even bigger dreams.

For Rex, those “dreams” have been evolving her entire life. “When I was really young, I wanted to be a Walmart cashier,” she said. “I would always take things out of my Mom’s bags and pretend to check them. Then I wanted to be a detective.”

After many years of struggling to decide which of these careers suited her best, it became apparent to Rex that she had a passion for something much different. She fell in love with history her freshman year at Utah State University and hasn’t looked back.

Rex is a senior majoring in history and minoring in anthropology and Latin. She loves the Scotsman, PoBev and being the CHASS senator. Rex claims to be in the house of Ravenclaw with the patronus of a wild boar. She is a self-proclaimed nerd who takes a lot of naps, drinks more coffee than she likes to admit and watches all the scary movies she can get her hands on.

“I get great comedic relief out of watching scary movies. I think they’re so funny,” Rex said. “I also really love to listen to music. I have a ton of records so I love listening to vinyl because of the crackles. My favorite animal is a bison, because I think it is such an amazing animal. I’m also obsessed with gyros and strawberry milk.”

She was inspired to run for CHASS senator by her friends, especially Shelby Fitzpatrick.

“I had a lot of friends who were involved with USUSA (Utah State University Student Association),” she said. “Shelby Fitzpatrick was my friend and was involved in USUSA. She really encouraged me. One day she asked me if I’d ever thought about running for senator. At the time I was on CHASS council and I thought, why not? I love our college, and have done a lot for the college. So why shouldn’t I run? I’m very passionate about CHASS, so I just decided to do it.”

Pride in individual accomplishments is something that everyone can relate to. For Rex, she is proud of the fact that she has been able to break out of her shell and become the CHASS senator.

“I didn’t really think that I would ever be involved or graduate from college,” Rex said.” As a girl from a small area, I didn’t have to make new friends or meet new people. I was socially awkward when I was a freshman. Luckily, I’ve been able to grow out of that with the help of my friends, who pushed me to then run for senator. It was never in my plans but it just kind of happened.”

Because of her role as the CHASS senator, Rex gets the opportunity to work with many students.

“My favorite thing to do is to figure out what people are passionate about,” she said. “I love passion. When I meet new people, I love to help them find their passion because I think it says more about them as an individual than anything else.”

Rex encourages everyone to find their own passion.

“I don’t think you should do things without it. If you aren’t passionate about what it is you’re doing, then I think you should re-evaluate why you are even doing it in the first place. If I can help even one person believe in themselves and find their passion, then I think I’ve done my job as an individual,” she said.

