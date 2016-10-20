Meet your senator: Nadir of the Business School

Utah State University’s business senator Nadir Tekarli is a Gryffindor, with the occasional dive into Slytherin, whose spirit animal is the stallion.

Tekarli is a Logan native majoring in economics and accounting, though he will he will say he is from Sandy to showcase some diversity. He isn’t above goofing around and will occasionally joke with his fellow senators and talk about classes.

First impressions of Tekarli are that of a high executive businessman. However, he has the charm and demeanor of a sophisticate that can easily put everyone at ease in the room. For Nadir, the business school is an obvious fit.

“I was just going to go for it see what happened, whether I won or lost, I wasn’t going to be too sad if I lost and now I love it,” Tekarli said.

One of his biggest influences was a close friend of his Bryan Adams back in highschool. No not the musician. Adams was involved with student life in high school and Tekarli wasn’t, but he noticed how his friend made a difference and he just wanted to fall in his footsteps.

“I just felt the business school is really involved,” Tekarli beamed. “I thought it would be a good time to be involved in that school, be involved with the Dean’s, be involved with business council. Plus, the new building was opening and all these new programs were starting.”

Along with the environment of the new business building, Tekarli loves the people that he works with. He had no idea what to expect with the fellow senators, however he can’t help emphasizing what a great bunch of people are working with him.

Some of the senators were people he never even knew before running for senator. One of these is Molly Van Engelenhoven, who went to highschool with him at one point.

“I love working with our administration,” Tekarli said. “The business council is the best, the people are amazing. My business council president, Andrew Kennedy, is the coolest and seriously the best one I could have picked.”

Working as a senator has far surpassed Tekarli’s expectations. He and the other senators will frequently bounce ideas off each other and support each other, including events. Recently, Tekarli helped organize business week as well as other events.

“For the senators, it’s based off of just whatever you want to do. Like for Heather is the tractor trade of tradition. However, there are some that are kind required as well as tradition,” Tekarli said. “The student events office have their main core of events like Mardi Gras and the Howl.”

Tekarli is a passionate individual, who believes in improvement of student life. This includes a desire to diversify his skill set and the wonderment of why he is not allowed to take more writing classes.

“English is cool, I wish they let me take some of the upper division classes like upper division writing classes,” Tekarli said. “A lot of business majors need to write better. I feel like it’s hard because the English department doesn’t necessarily let you take some of the upper division classes, because it’s the major.”

However, his real passion is in the field of business.

“Business isn’t a major, it’s an overarching category of majors,” Tekarli said. “It’s like saying humanities, I chose them because I wanted a combination of accounting, the language of business, and economics; a great analytical major.”

— jason.crummitt@aggiemail.usu.edu

@jason_crummitt