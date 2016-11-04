Meet your senator: Teigan Beck, CEHS

Teigan Beck lives for others. She is a compassionate individual driven by her desire to serve those around her. She currently serves as the College of Education and Human Services (CEHS) senator at Utah State University. Her passion for service and love of life is evident in everything she does.

Senator Beck is from Pocatello, Idaho and is a fourth generation Aggie. She loves all things DC Comics and is always game for a Netflix binge of “The Flash.”

Although it pains her to admit, her patronus is the mighty salmon. According to the Chinese Zodiac, she was born in the year of the monkey. She recently celebrated her Oct 9 birthday with an annual meal of steak, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Service has always been a goal for Beck.

“When I was little, I really wanted to be a firefighter,” Beck said. “They just get to help people everyday, and I loved that.”

Although her dream job has changed since then, Beck’s professional future will still involve helping others.

Beck is a senior majoring in communicative disorders. She wants to go on to graduate school to study speech pathology. Her new dream is to become a speech therapist and help children and adults who struggle with speech and communication. Specifically, she hopes to pursue humanitarian work and use her Spanish speaking skills to help Hispanic and Latino individuals learn English.

Through her passion for service, Beck was inspired to run for CEHS senator.

“It’s my goal this year to strengthen student success, leadership, and service,” she said. “I feel it’s important for all students to get involved during their college careers, serve others and do well in school so that they can have awesome futures.”

Beck feels it is an honor to hold her position. She loves serving USU students and helping them find joy in learning to serve others as well.

“CEHS is so amazing because each program within the college is focused, essentially, on giving some kind of service to other people,” she said. “Once we (CEHS students) graduate, we will devote ourselves to serve either children or adults through education, psychological services or health care. It’s such a fun college to be a part of because there’s a lot of diversity in what the students study but we’re all learning to help others.”

Beck’s advice to all Aggies is to think outward.

“Look outside of yourself as you pursue your dreams. You never know what you might find that will help you reach those dreams when you’re focused on others,” she said.

—selinatramsey@aggiemail.usu.edu

@selinaramz