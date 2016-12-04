Statesman Dominos pizza survey

Men’s Basketball vs Indiana State Gallery

Men’s Basketball faced off against Indiana State at home in a black out game on Saturday. The Sycamores led in the closing moments of the game, defeating the Aggies 61 to 62.

