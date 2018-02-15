Men’s golf places second in Southern Utah tournament

Utah State men’s golf placed in second this weekend at the Southern Utah-hosted Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational held at Sunbrook Golf Club.

The team shot a final round 4-over 292 and finished the tournament in second with a 2-under 574 (282-292). Utah Valley University won the team championship with an 11-under 565 (281-284).

Sophomore Chase Lansford finished in third place for his best-ever finish in a tournament and his second-ever top-five placing. On Monday during his opening round, Lansford had a career-low 8-under 64, before shooting 3-over 75 during his second round to end with a 5-under 139 (64-75). Lansford’s 5-under 139 tied his lowest-ever 36-hole score. This is Lansford’s fourth top-20 finish this season and seventh of his career.

Fellow sophomore Hayden Eckert also recorded his best-ever finish, ending in a tie for fifth place at 1-under 143 (71-72) for his second finish under par this season, and his third under par finish of his career. This fifth place standing marks as Eckert’s third top-10 career finish, and fifth time landing in the top-20 ranks.

USU senior Braxton Miller also tied for fifth after a 3-under 69 during his last round to end at 1-under 143 (74-76). Miller recorded his fourth top-10 finish of the season and fifth of his career, adding to his 11th career top-20 finish.

Redshirt freshman Andy Hess ended the tournament in 24th place at 6-over 150 (74-76) and freshman Colten Cordingley finished with a tie for 25th at 7-over 151 (73-78) ranking this as his best-ever tournament finish.

The team will be in play again March 12 in the Oral Roberts Invitational in Dallas.

 

Photo via utahstateaggies.com

