Men’s tennis earns highest ever national ranking

Utah State men’s tennis has been ranked No. 37 by the International Tennis Association on Tuesday. This rank is the highest in program history, beating out last season’s high of No. 39.

USU ranked within the top-50 for nine consecutive weeks last season, with the highest earned rank of No. 39 and ended the season in the No. 45 slot.

Last week was a victorious one for the Aggies, posting a 4-1 win at BYU, as well as two wins at home on Sunday, a 5-1 victory over UC Irvine and a 5-0 sweep against Montana State. The Cougars are currently ranked No. 38 in the poll, and this was the fourth straight win against BYU for the Aggies.

After a two-week break, the Aggies will travel to Denver, Colo., to go up against Denver on Monday, March 5. After that, USU will go to Tampa, Fla., to compete against No. 46 Old Dominion on Friday, March 9, George Washington on Saturday, March 10, and South Florida on Sunday, March 11.