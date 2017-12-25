A merry Christmas GIF list

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year, Christmas.
For most of us that means going home to eat yummy (free) food, open presents and visit with family.
Unless you’ve been celebrating since Thanksgiving was over.
And you put up the tree as they were cleaning up Thanksgiving dinner.
It’s all fun and games until you find out mom bought everyone matching outfits for a family Christmas photo.
Unless you’re into that kind of thing, and you’re the one who shows up to the family christmas party looking like this:
And you’re the sibling who wakes everyone up way too early on Christmas morning, and threaten anyone who dares to complain about being tired.
However you celebrate, it’s been said many times, many ways:
