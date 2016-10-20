Midterms in a GIF

Midterms are now behind us at Utah State – here’s some GIFs we all relate to.
1.When you realize this means the semester is already halfway over…
- “Wait…we have a midterm?”
- When your midterm is scheduled on a Monday…
- Receiving the news that your friend did better than you on the same midterm…
- Gettin’ a good grade on that midterm and on the outside you celebrate like…
- But on the inside you’re really like…because this basically means you’ll pass your classes for the semester.
- When you and your buddy know you got that one question right because you studied it together…
- Or
- Teacher announces that the midterm can be taken online…
- That one person in class that finishes the test before everybody else…
- When people ask you how you think you did…
- When the right answer magically dawns on you in the middle of the test…
There are no commentsAdd yours