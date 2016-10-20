Midterms in a GIF

number-6

Midterms are now behind us at Utah State – here’s some GIFs we all relate to.

 

1.When you realize this means the semester is already halfway over…

number-1

 

  1. “Wait…we have a midterm?”
    number-2

 

  1. When your midterm is scheduled on a Monday…

number-3

 

  1. Receiving the news that your friend did better than you on the same midterm…
    number-4

 

  1. Gettin’ a good grade on that midterm and on the outside you celebrate like…

number-5

 

  1. But on the inside you’re really like…because this basically means you’ll pass your classes for the semester.

number-6

 

  1. When you and your buddy know you got that one question right because you studied it together…

number-7

 

  1. Ornumber-8
  1. Teacher announces that the midterm can be taken online…

number-9

 

  1. That one person in class that finishes the test before everybody else…

number-10

 

  1. When people ask you how you think you did…

number-11

 

  1. When the right answer magically dawns on you in the middle of the test…

number-12

 

