Miss American Indian USU 2018-19 to be crowned in annual pageant

The Native American Student Council will be hosting their annual Miss American Indian USU pageant tonight, Feb. 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Taggart Student Center Ballroom at Utah State University.

This year, the seven contestants, representing the Navajo and Cowlitz tribes will be judged in the categories of their traditional talents, a question and answer session, and a judge’s portion.

Contestants have been preparing their traditional talents, public speaking skills and their presentations, all leading up to tomorrow night’s event, when Miss American Indian USU 2018-19 will be crowned.

Attendees can look forward to presentations that vary from Navajo story-telling to a sheep-butchering demonstration, hoop dancing, and several others.

Alina Begay serves as the adviser for the Miss American Indian USU pageant as well as the Multi-Cultural program coordinator for the Access and Diversity Center.

She has been involved in everything from the programming and advertising for the pageant, to being the friendly face helping prepare the women for the event.

“It’s also cool because I actually ran for Miss American Indian USU in 2007 and won second attendant,” Begay said. “I’ve been through it, and know what it’s like, so I’m able to explain to the contestants what to expect.”

The winner of the pageant will receive a scholarship and the title of Miss American Indian USU for the 2018-19 school year. The first and second attendants will also receive scholarships, and will participate in many different roles and responsibilities, both on and off campus.

“I think the title represents leadership,” Begay said. “It means being an ambassador for USU, and showing our people in a good light. Most of our tribes are matriarchal. Women carry a strong female role which is representative of our traditional ways.”

Miss American Indian USU will participate as a head woman in the upcoming pow-wow, where she will lead the grand entry, participate in inter-tribals, and attend at least 5 other pow-wows across Utah and the United States. She will lead the homecoming parade for NASC and will also attend other executive club meetings.

To find out what the Miss American Indian USU pageant is all about, head to the TSC ballroom at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 23 for a culturally unique and diverse experience unlike any other.

