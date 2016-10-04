More students are getting sick earlier this year, Health and Wellness Center says

As the temperature outside drops, more students are becoming sick. Doctors at Utah State University’s Health and Wellness Center are already seeing a rise from last year in depression, anxiety, asthma, stomach flu and colds among students.

Though Dr. Jim Davis, the director at the center, is not sure why more students are getting sick earlier in the year, he does have a theory.

“Off the cuff, I would have to say it is the weather,” Davis said.

Davis has noticed a trend in the weather getting colder faster than it did last year as well as an increase in storms in Logan.

Despite the cold weather, Davis’s advice to students isn’t to put on a jacket; instead he encourages students to get more sleep and to do the best they can to avoid stress.

“One of the most important indicators of student well-being is sleep,” he said. “If they don’t get enough sleep they won’t feel very well … Don’t put things off and get stressed.”

Ashley Waddoups, USU’s student body president, said she has fallen into the student trend of overworking and not taking care of herself and believes students need to work together to break this trend.

“Instead of glorying in people who are pulling all-nighters to get their homework done or working for 14 hours a day in addition to going to school … we should take more pride in taking care of ourselves,” Waddoups said.

Many students often run into the problem of still needing to go to class. With a busy schedule, missing one day can set students back for the rest of the semester.

Davis encourages professors to also participate in helping students break this trend.

“Give them a chance to make up class,” Davis said. “Accept the fact that ‘I was ill’ is an excuse for missing class.”

